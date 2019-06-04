USR representatives discuss with Iohannis about nomination of Eckstein-Kovacs as Ombudsman

USR (Save Romania Union) leader, Dan Barna, on Tuesday stated, after the consultations held at the Cotroceni Palace, that during the meeting with the head of the state they also discussed about the nomination of Peter Eckstein-Kovacs as Ombudsman.

"We also discussed with the President about our proposal to have Mr Peter Eckstein-Kovacs nominated and supported for the Ombudsman office. We have gathered a lot of support for Mr Kovacs at this point. PNL (National Liberal Party) agrees, UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) agrees. We will also discuss with Mr Ponta in the next period and I think that we will be able to generate ... It would be a wise decision by which PSD (Social Democratic Party) including, if it accepts this, will be able to give a sign that we are heading towards normality, towards Romania. But this is another example that we can cooperate very well with the parties in the Opposition, in relation to the most important nominations and decisions," said Barna.

The leader of the USR Senators, Adrian Wiener, on May 30 asked the Speaker of the Senate, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, to launch the procedures for the nomination of the Ombudsman, at the USR's proposal, supported by PNL and PMP (People's Movement Party). On the same day, the UDMR head, Kelemen Hunor, announced the Union will also endorse this appointment.

The Ombudsman is appointed in a joint meeting of the two chambers of Parliament for a 5-year term, with the possibility of one renewal.