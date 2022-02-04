USR's Barna: Leader Ciolos to step down if National Bureau doesn't support proposals on party functioning

USR (Save Romania Union) Vice President Dan Barna informs that the leader of this party, Dacian Ciolos, has come up with a series of proposals designed to change the party's structure and its functioning, while claiming that if the National Bureau does not vote in favour of this programme, he will give up his mandate, Agerpres reports.

"It was a bit of a surprise at the National Bureau meeting, in the sense that the leader of the party, according to the statute, presented the programme that he wants to implement during his mandate, including several points of view related to various changes that, in his opinion, should be made in the structure and functioning of the party. The surprising element, however, was: "If you do not vote for this programme, I will give up my mandate." This was a real surprise for my colleagues in the National Bureau, for he is the newly-elected president and we expected that we will have a chance to discuss the programme and the USR strategy so that we could confirm we will continue to bet on the alternative of an opposition party like we are now, and the reaction was surprising," Barna told Digi 24.The USR Vice President also mentioned that the next meeting of the National Bureau will take place on Monday, when Dacian Ciolos intends to put up his programme for vote. He noted that in the recent meetings of the National Bureau, the proposals for the USR policy had been adopted by a large majority.In his opinion, the measures proposed by Ciolos "are unacceptable," because the proposals regarding the shadow government or a series of other decisions would be formulated by experts from outside the party.He added that he wants Dacian Ciolos to remain in the USR, but his proposals should go through a negotiation process.