USR's Barna: We are determined to debate as long as needed for a reformist mandate in the gov't's programme

The USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) alliance wants negotiations on the building of the governing coalition to be completed as soon as possible, but the debate should still last as longs as it takes for a reformist mandate to be significantly reflected in the government's programme and structure, co-chair Dan Barna said on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

"Discussions on the building of the governing coalition have begun. This morning I have participated with my colleague Dragos Tudorache in a first discussion with the chairs of PNL (National Liberal Party) and UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania), Ludovic Orban and Kelemen Hunor. The first part of the meeting was also attended by President Klaus Iohannis. More discussions between the three parties - USR PLUS, PNL and UDMR - are scheduled for Saturday, which will start from the priorities of the governing programme of the future cabinet and will continue with the structure of the government and the structure of the parliamentary majority," Barna wrote on Facebook.

He specified that, during Thursday's meeting, no positions or nominations of ministers were discussed, while they only addressed possible alternatives of the calendar for the completion of the process that starts on Saturday.

"We discussed the need to respect the Sunday's vote, each party's score, and the principles of fair and just cooperation. We want these discussions to end as soon as possible in an agreement and after the inauguration of the new Parliament we should have a new Government. At the same time, we are determined to debate for as long as it takes to get sure that the reformist mandate given by USR PLUS voters will be significantly reflected in the programme and structure of the future Government and Parliament," Dan Barna said.