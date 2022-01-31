USR's Ciolos: Increased trivialization of violence, aggressiveness in Romanian politics will lead to acts of agression

The trivialization of violence and increased aggressiveness in Romanian politics will soon lead to actual acts of aggression, warns USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dacian Ciolos, Agerpres reports.

"After the Mogosoaia case, a new colleague from USR is being attacked by another PNL (National Liberal Party) member. Flavia Boghiu, deputy mayor of Brasov, is today the victim of a degrading and disrespectful act by a young Liberal who, without much in mind and without a sense of responsibility, thought that it was funny to spread pictures of our colleague saying that he would like to see her beaten. I urge my fellow politicians to stop this trend, which will generate real waves of aggression in the society from that moment when political aggression becomes commonplace," Ciolos wrote on Facebook on Sunday.He also urged his USR colleagues to "be calm and responsible" in the face of the aggression, which he says has become a habit on the part of members of other parties."I think that, in time, the PNL leadership should take extraordinary and swift action, because this is the second case in less than a week in which a PNL member is assaulting someone from the USR. I hope that the Liberal leaders find the necessary balance to understand that the degradation of the political life is a huge danger for the Romanian society, which is already facing such hard times. (...) I refuse to accept that we can do nothing but look when faced with such barbarianism and boorishness of such individuals who lost the last drop of decency," wrote the USR leader.The mayor of Brasov, Allen Coliban (USR), on Sunday accused a local leader of the National Liberal Youth (TNL) of threatening deputy mayor Flavia Boghiu in a Facebook post.The post on the account of Liberal Bogdan Pintilie, to which the mayor refers, also includes a fake photo, in which deputy mayor Flavia Boghiu has a bruised eye.Liberal Bogdan Pintilie explained on his Facebook account that he used a photo taken "from a journalist/some journalists in Brasov," but the text that accompanies it belongs to him, it was a joke and "it has nothing to do with domestic violence, physical aggression."