USR's Drula: Many infrastructure projects are blocked by Minister Sorin Grindeanu

Save Romania Union national leader Catalin Drula on Friday said that Minister of Transport Sorin Grindeanu is slowing down or blocking many of the infrastructure projects started two years ago, adding that there are very long delays in the projects from all over the country, told Agerpres.

"Under Sorin Grindeanu, many infrastructure projects are delayed. Starting with the two essential projects for Targu Jiu, under which the city will be connected to the network of fast roads, expressways and motorways of Romania: Filiasi-Craiova and Filiasi-Targu Jiu. The projects are broken, that is a reality under the incumbent government. Everywhere you go in the country there are projects slowed down or even blocked by minister Grindeanu," Drula, a former transport minister, is quoted in an USR press release as telling a news conference in Gorj County.

The design of the Targu Jiu - Craiova expressway started under Drula's tenure, and a feasibility study was supposed to be ready in 14 months, but two years after the start of the project, the delays are very long.

According to USR, there are also very long delays in the Filiasi-Craiova sector of Autostrada Sudului, although the tender was almost completed when Drula left the Ministry of Transport.

"Minister Grindeanu has chosen to cancel the tender and even today not all the contracts are signed," according to USR.