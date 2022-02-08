USR's Drula: My priority is USR unity, merger project needs to deepen

The acting chairman of USR (Save Romania Union), Catalin Drula, declared on Tuesday his priority will be the party's unity, which needs each and every member.

During a press conference held in Parliament, Drula discussed about the possibility of organizing the congress for modifying the statute of USR's and the one for validating the formation's chairman.

"In the following period my priority will be the party's unity. I am certain that we will get out of this moment stronger than before, and this is my message for both my colleagues and for those in PSD (Social Democratic Party) and PNL (National Liberal Party) - USR will make a proper opposition," he specified.

Asked about what he is telling the USR members that would be tempted to leave the party, Catalin Drula said that the merger project between USR and PLUS (Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) needs to deepen, in order to form a single team.

Drula thanked the former party chairman Dacian Ciolos for the work he put in these last few months and for his contribution in the merger project. He highlighted that "without Dacian Ciolos and Dan Barna", the merger between the two parties, USR and PLUS, would have never existed.

The acting chairman of USR added that he will discuss with his colleagues in the National Bureau about a possible simultaneous organization of the congress to electing the chairman, and the one to modifying the party's statute.