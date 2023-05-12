 
     
zf.ro
Cristian Ghinea

USR's Ghinea: There are no arguments for renegotiating special pension milestone.

Coordinator of the public policy department of the Save Romania Union (USR) Cristian Ghinea, a former minister of European funds, believes that there are no arguments for the renegotiation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) milestone regarding the special state pensions, told Agerpres.

Asked at the end of a news conference on Friday if there is any chance of renegotiation with the European Commission as Labour Minister Marius Budai will go to the European Commission on Tuesday to renegotiate the PNRR milestone related to special pensions, Ghinea said: "No, because they have no argument."

"Mr Budai, who is so agitated about 9.4 [the percentage ceiling of GDP for pensions], has put in this year's budget, in the national budget, the equivalent of 7.5% of GDP. Why not 9, if 9.4 still bothers him? I mean, it's completely illogical," said Ghinea.

