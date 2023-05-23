USR's Simion: Those who claim there is no money for teachers should quickly resign.

The leader of AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians), Deputy George Simion, on Tuesday stated that there is money for the striking teachers, only that they are used to pay for military equipment "out of use" and to "hire certain parties' cliques," which is why Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca should "hurry up and resign.", told Agerpres.

"We show our full solidarity with the teachers, there is money. Not that long ago, the Chamber of Deputies voted for new political positions to be introduced in the organizational chart of several institutions. The defence committee also voted for the purchase of 54 "Abrams" tanks,manufactured in 1999, so those who say that there is no money, i.e. Prime Minister Ciuca, well, they should better hurry up and resign. Of course, there is no money if they spend the money on obsolete military equipment and if they hire their parties' clique to parasite the state," claimed Simion, at a press conference.