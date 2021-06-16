UV Timisoara, present in RUR Subject Rankings 2021 in 'Natural Sciences' and 'Technical Sciences'

The West University of Timisoara (UVT) is present in the RUR Subject Rankings, the 2021 edition, in the domains "Natural Sciences" and "Technical Sciences."

In the "Natural Sciences" domain, UVT takes first place at the national level in the Research Ranking of this domain, and at the world level occupies spot 376 out of 700 universities in this domain.

In the "Technical Sciences" domain, UVT takes first place at the national level in the Research Ranking of this domain, and at the world level, UVT claims spot 671 out of 700 universities in this domain, shows a release of the UVT send, on Wednesday, to AGERPRES.

"The perseverance, the tenacity to deepen advanced research topics, the internationalization of our research teams and the very good alignment of major university projects that we support in relation to the real economy and the life of the community, all of these are advantages that allowed us to reach the notable results in the new Round University Subject Rankings, a confirmation of the international value of the West University of Timisoara," said the UVT's rector, Marilen Pirtea.