Vacancy rate down 0.07 percentage points in Q2 compared to previous quarter

The job vacancy rate in Q2 of 2019 stood at 1.11 percent, declining by 0.07 percentage points compared to the previous quarter, with the number of job vacancies standing at 55,000, by 3,200 less jobs, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday.

Compared to the same quarter of 2018, the rate of job vacancies declined by 0.14 percentage points, whereas the number of job vacancies dropped by 6,400.In Q2 of 2019, the highest vacancies rates were recorded in public administration (2.48 percent), namely in other service activities (2.39 percent). In the manufacturing industry, about a quarter of the total number of vacancies (13,300 vacancies) was concentrated and the rate reached 1.13 percent.The budget sector accounted for approximately 27 percent of the total number of job vacancies. Thus, 6,900 vacancies can be found in public administration, 6,500 in healthcare and social assistance, and 1,300 in education.At the opposite pole, the lowest values, both of the vacancy rate and the number of job vacancies were found in the extractive industry (0.28 percent, respectively 100 job vacancies).