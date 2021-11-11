Vaccination coverage of 43pct leaves Romania vulnerable to new pandemic wave (minister)

Acting Minister of Health Cseke Attila said on Wednesday that the 43% COVID-19 vaccination coverage for people over 12 leaves Romania vulnerable to a new pandemic wave, agerpres reports.

Cseke told Digi 24 private broadcaster that although the number of cases has fallen recently, there is "huge pressure" on hospitals and the number of deaths is still very high.

"The pressure will continue to be huge, so no way this fourth pandemic wave has subsided. And the message can by no means be that we can all relax and have nothing to do. Anyway - I don't want to scary anyone - but today we are at 43% vaccination coverage for those over 12. With such vaccination rate, which will obviously increase, we are no doubt left vulnerable to the future, to a future pandemic wave. We can see what is happening in Europe at a vaccination rate of 70-80%, even more. (...) Even if this fourth pandemic wave will end at some point, because it is an epidemiological issue, we will continue to be vulnerable. Our message, still very firm, is get vaccinated," he said.According to the minister, everyone will at some point be immunised one way or another. Cseke called for vaccination, adding that recovering from COVID-19 is "totally unpredictable."Asked if the 60% vaccination threshold for teachers will be maintained, the minister said that rule should be kept place "for at least a period of time."In his opinion, the current rules should be kept in place for 7-14 days, after which their effects should be analysed.