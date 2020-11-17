Valeriu Gheorghita to coordinate national COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Romania

Valeriu Gheorghita is the coordinator of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, according to AGERPRES.

"After drawing up a COVID-19 vaccination strategy, which will be made public next week, the officials have started the actual organisation in order to effectively implement the strategy. At today's meeting, a coordinator for the nationwide vaccination campaign was appointed: Mr Valeriu Gheorghita, infectious disease primary care physician at the Central Military Hospital," said Iohannis.