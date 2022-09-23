Value of financing through the Stock Exchange reaches 1.5 billion euros this year

The value of financing through the Stock Exchange reached 1.5 billion euros this year, compared to 2 billion euros in 2021, a situation that can be deemed as satisfactory, Radu Hanga, the President Of The Board Of Directors at Bucharest Stock Exchange said on Thursday at the Made in Romania Gala.

He said that the Romanian market is resilient, and this is due on the one hand to the fact that the energy sector is present on the Stock Exchange, but on the other hand it is also due to the fact that we are seeing an accelerated increase in the number of investors. Hanga emphasized that for the first time at the end of this year's first 6 months, the Bucharest Stock Exchange exceeded the threshold of 100,000 investors, according to the figures reported by the Investors Compensation Fund.

The BVB president added that as many as140 financing rounds took place and capitals worth 5.6 billion euros were raised by local companies and the Romanian state in the last 4 years, starting with 2019.

"We see that the relationship with the Romanian state is strengthening and we see that the state is increasingly using us as a financing platform to mediate the relationship between its need for financing and the capital available on the local market. So we are in a context that we are very happy about looking at what is happening at the Stock Exchange," declared Radu Hanga.

The 15 successful entrepreneurial companies, finalists of the 5th edition of the Made in Romania programme organized by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, are: 5 to go, Agricloud, Agroland Business System, Antibiotice Iasi, Code of Talent, Curtea Veche Publishing, Cyscale Systems, Deltamed, Digisign, dotLumen, Fintech OS, Irum, Merlin's Beverages, Transavia and Zebrapay.AGERPRES