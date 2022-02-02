 
     
Village with highest vaccination rate has highest infection rate

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
The village of Dumbravita, bordering the western Timisoara Municipality, which since the beginning of 2022 was the village with the most vaccinated people in the country, namely over 63% of inhabitants, also has the highest infection rate with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the county, reaching 55.57 per thousand inhabitants, according to the Public Health Directorate of Timis County, Agerpres reports.

The infection rate in the county has gone up to 24.78 and 32.91 per thousand inhabitants in Timisoara. Among the 96 localities in the red pandemic scenario, the highest infection rates, after Dumbravita, are in Mosnita Noua (48.79), Giroc (45.39) and Ghiroda (40.06).

Furthermore, in the last 24 hours, in the Timis County, the highest number of medical staff infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus was registered, in a single day, so that from the total of 2,678 people who tested positive, 39 are medical staff.

