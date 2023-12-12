War in Ukraine is between a dictator, Vladimir Putin, and democracy, the civilized world (PM Ciolacu)

It is out of the question that Vladimir Putin will end up winning the war he is waging with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, stressing that this conflict is actually "a war between a dictator and democracy, the civilized world", the Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu told Monday night the private television Digi24, when asked what will happen to Romania if Putin wins the war in Ukraine.

"It is out of the question. We must understand, first of all, that it is not a war between a dictator, Vladimir Putin, and Ukraine, and the Ukrainian people. It is a war between a dictator and democracy, the civilized world. The sooner we understand this, the sooner we will understand the danger of Vladimir Putin, the dictator, winning the war with Ukraine. We are members of NATO, clear and certain security from that point of view, really. It doesn't even occur to me what it could happen if Vladimir Putin ... but I don't even know what it means (for Putin,e d. n.) to win the war. Occupy the whole of Ukraine? Occupy Kvyv? That's out of the question. Think of the number of idiots who want to ape Vladimir Putin all over Europe... What a danger it would be if not for Romania, but for the whole of Europe. How much it meant at this moment Romania's membership in the European Union, in NATO, all the stability. I succeeded together with Nicolae Ciuca, the real one, to have a gentlemen's agreement and bring stability to Romania. And I'm proud of this, in a complicated moment for Romania," Marcel Ciolacu said.

He was also asked if the situation of political stability will be preserved in our country, if it will not degenerate.

"It's up to us. We have to explain to the Romanians every decision we make. We don't have to lie, we have to show them (...) have a coherent communication," the premier replied.