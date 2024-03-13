We the People traveling photographic exhibition, celebrating USA-Romania Strategic Partnership opens in Suceava

The Embassy of the United States of America in Bucharest, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, with the AGERPRES National News Agency, and in collaboration with the University of Craiova, opened, on Wednesday, in northeastern Suceava, the traveling photographic exhibition We the People, which celebrates the anniversary of 25 years of Strategic Partnership between the United States of America and Romania. This exhibition is touring Romania and I am delighted to bring it to Suceava today. Simply put, this exhibition is a celebration of the good things and the extraordinary achievements that our bilateral partnership brings to Romanian and American citizens, to this region, to our allies and to the entire world. This exhibition is structured on the pillars of the Strategic Partnership itself and on the diplomatic, economic, cultural and common security relations it promotes. The title and the panels celebrate the human element, the inter-human ties that connect us all," said the US ambassador in Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec.





The American diplomat mentioned, in the context, the drama that the Ukrainian people are experiencing, following the aggression from the Russian Federation, recalling the atrocities committed against the Ukrainians by the aggression of Russia - people forced to leave their homes, children separated from their families, houses, villages and cities destroyed.



Russia's war against Ukraine is a violent manifestation of Putin's disregard for the international order, based on the rule of law, based on international cooperation, not on violent coercion. It is all the more important now to highlight and celebrate what we can achieve by working together to build a safer and more prosperous world for all, Kavalec added.





In turn, the chairman of the Suceava County Council, Gheorghe Flutur, spoke about the importance of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the USA.



The general director of AGERPRES, Claudia Nicolae, spoke about the role of journalists to leave their mark on history by presenting information and photos, as witnesses of daily reality.





"I think that, in the context of the digital age and Artificial Intelligence, we still have a chance to leave our mark on history and to present reality, both in words and in images, as we each live it. This is our role, of journalists, to take further the daily reality, unaltered," Claudia Nicolae specified.



The exhibition can be viewed both on the esplanade of the House of Culture in Suceava municipality and at the Suceava History Museum until April 10, 2024.



"We the People: 25 years of Strategic Partnership" is a thematic photographic essay that explores the diplomatic, security, economic, cultural relations between the Romanian and the American people, since the beginning of the Strategic Partnership in 1997. This collection of interactions between the two nations illustrate the fact that the Strategic Partnership between the United States and Romania is accessible to everyone, according to a press release from the US Embassy.



The 150 photos included in this exhibition create a personal framework for the Strategic Partnership, past and present, and offer the opportunity to experience the friendship and collaboration between the two peoples in a new way. The exhibition focuses on the theme Noi, Poporul/ We the People which is the famous preamble of the Constitution of the United States and the embodiment of human ties that form bridges of understanding and cooperation between peoples. Diplomacy and successful bilateral friendship are based on these ties and the common values they encompass, the source mentions.



The AGERPRES National News Agency contributed 20 photos from the photo stream and from the Agency's Photographic Archive, and the Diplomatic Archives Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs contributed 13 photos.



The photographic exhibition has reached several cities during the last two years, such as: Craiova, Timisoara, Bucharest, Sibiu, Iasi, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta and Oradea.