Wedding, baptism parties, conferences, workshops prohibited for 30 days under amended regulation

The government has approved amendments to its decision extending the state of alert by establishing additional measures to contain the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including a 30-day ban on private functions - wedding, baptism parties, conferences - and limiting open hours of shops from 05:00hrs to 21:00hrs, according to head of the Emergency Management Department (DSU) Raed Arafat.

He told a news conference on Friday that the use of a forged COVID-19 green certificate or of such certificate by anyone else than the right owner will be prosecuted.

"A night curfew starts at 22:00hrs throughout the country, but for the exceptions that you know, to which are added the people vaccinated against or having recovered from COVID-19 and who must present the certificate when so requested," said Arafat.According to him, access to all non-essential areas is done on the green certificate for people vaccinated against COVID-19 or who have recovered from the disease."For essential stores, the public health safety measures will be followed, but without the need for a green certificate," Arafat added.