Weekly shipments to Romania - by both air and land

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Vaccin anticoronavirus

The land transport used for delivering the vaccine was chosen after an analysis which took into consideration several parameters, of which the need for synchronized delivery in several member states on a specific date, the limited quantity of thermal insulation boxes for transport meant for a single location of the member state, as well as the transport during the days off for Christmas, informs, on Tuesday, the National Committee for Coordinating the anti-COVID vaccination.

"Weekly shipments to Romania will be done by both air and land transportation. Both transportation methods can be used because the thermal insulated boxes for transport were suitable for both land transport, as well as air. The special storing conditions for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is between -90 and -60 degrees Celsius and are ensured by the special transportation devices: thermal insulated transport boxes, which contain dry ice," according to the source, quoted in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the press release, these thermal insulated boxes are independent of the transport method (air or land) and contain a temperature reading device. This device of monitoring temperature constantly measures the temperature during transportation, in order to ensure the fact that the frozen vaccine was kept at the required temperature throughout the duration of the transport.

