Weightlifter Loredana Toma wins two gold medals at 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota

Romanian athlete Loredana Toma won two gold medals, Monday, at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota (Colombia), in women's 71 kg category, in the snatch and in total, told Agerpres.

Toma won the snatch with 119 kg, a new world record for seniors, according to the Facebook page of the Romanian Weightlifting Federation.

The Romanian was fourth in the clean and jerk style, with 137 kg, while in total she finished in first position, with 256 kg, followed by the Chinese Tiantian Zeng, 253 kg, and Angie Palacios (Ecuador), with 252 kg.

Romania wraps up the Bogota World Championships with three medals, the two gold ones won by Loredana Toma and the silver one won by Mihaela-Valentina Cambei in the snatch, in the 49 kg Olympic category.

Romania has fielded six Romanian athletes in the World Championships in Bogota, four in women's events and two in men's.