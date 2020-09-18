White Night of Romanian Film in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca

The White Night of Romanian Film takes place today in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca and brings to the attention of filmgoers recent productions, including just previews, special guests and behind-the-scenes discussions.

In Bucharest, the films will run in venues such as Cinema under the moonlight - Calea Victoriei, Elvire Popesco Cinema (indoor and open-air), TNB Amphitheater, Peasant Museum Cinema - Open Air, J'ai Bistrot, Galateca. In Cluj-Napoca, the screenings will take place at the Victoria Cinema Hall.The Romanian film marathon will include previews such as "Acasa" (My Home) Radu Ciorniciuc's multi-award winning documentary about a family of nine children trying to adapt to life in the city after living for 20 years in the wilderness of the Vacaresti wetlands. "Profu " (Teach), Alex Brendea's documentary about a mathematics teacher of Bistrita who leaves the education system and opens a classroom in his own flat. The evening's documentary schedule includes "Colectiv" (Collective), an investigative film about the huge fraud in the Romanian healthcare system, directed by Alexander Nanau.Tudor Cristian Jurgiu returns to the big screen with the film "Si poate mai traiesc si azi" (And They May Still Be Alive Today), a modern fairy tale, a fantastic exploration of the idea of a perfect relationship. Razvan Savescu's "Inceput" (Beginning), starring Ioana Flora and Constantin Lupescu, the drama of a couple who isolate themselves in the mountains after she receives a harsh diagnosis, will also be screened in the preview."Si atunci... ce e libertatea?" (But then ... what is Freedom?), Andrei Zinca's film, the winner of the Audience Award at the Romanian Film Days at TIFF, is a story about love and the search for freedom amidst the deportation of 40,000 people by the communist regime in 1951 to Baragan. Cast - Radu Iacoban, Iulia Lumanare, Toma Cuzin, Olimpia Melinte, Tunde Skovran, Nicodim Ungureanu."Cardinalul" (The Cardinal), directed by Nicolae Margineanu, is also based on a real story - the circumstances in which the Greek Catholic bishop Iuliu Hossu read out to Romanians gathered in Alba Iulia the proclamation of the December 1, 1918 Union.With a suspenseful story about bizarre family relationships comes "Urma" (Legacy), directed by Dorian Boguta, the best Romanian debut at TIFF 2020. A crime story about the unexpected disappearance of a pianist; starring Teodor Corban, Marin Grigore, Irina Radulescu, Dragos Bucur, Madalina Ghenea.Lucian Pintilie's "The Oak", (re)discovered this year by the public in a remastered 4K version, will also run on the big screen at the White Night of Romanian Film.Recent short films will bring fresh stories and visions while providing some clues about the new directions in Romanian filmmaking.The White Night of Romanian Film is an event organised by the Film and Urban Culture Association, with support from of the National Filmmaking Centre.The AGERPRES National News Agency is a media partner of the event.