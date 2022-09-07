Wizz Air announces special fares for Blue Air passengers

Wizz Air offers flights at special fares for Blue Air customers affected by the operator's decision to suspend all scheduled flights from Romanian airports until Monday, September 12.

According to a Wizz Air press release, sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, affected passengers can book tickets on Wizz Air flights with fares starting at 49.99 euros using the Blue Air reservation code.

Blue Air Aviation announced on Tuesday that it is suspending until Monday, September 12, all flights scheduled to depart from Romanian airports, due to the seizure of all the company's accounts by the Ministry of the Environment, which makes it impossible for the company to pay the current costs, necessary for the operation of daily flights .

More than 3,000 passengers were affected by the airline's decision.

Romanians stranded at airports abroad following the suspension of flights by the Blue Air airline can request help at the consular sections of the Romanian embassies or by calling the telephone number 0040751084537, managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), and will be brought to the country by TAROM aircraft, announced on Tuesday the spokesperson of the Government, Dan Carbunaru.

On July 14, ANPC slapped fines worth two million euros on Blue Air for the cancellation of more than 11,000 flights between April 30, 2021 and April 30, 2022, and forced the company to return the money to customers within a maximum of ten days for all flights cancelled.

AGERPRES