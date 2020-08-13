Women Rally in Bucharest Aug. 21-22

The Women Rally competition will take place for the first time in Bucharest, on August 21-22, being the second stage of the only national motorsport championship dedicated exclusively to women.

"Cristiana Oprea, rally driver and Women's Rally ambassador, challenges all the female drivers eager to spend a unique weekend in a relaxed atmosphere, with friends who share the same passion for cars and good cheer," reads a press statement released on Thursday by organisers.

Dozens of competitors are expected at the start, with the only prerequisite being to have a driving licence for at least two years as the cars running in the rally are ordinary cars, which do not have to be specially prepared for competitions. The dose of adrenaline and the fight against seconds are guaranteed by the skill route arranged at the National Arena, where Cristiana Oprea will be competing in her rally car, a Dacia Sandero which she drove in recent years when competing in the Dacia Cup, part of the National Rally Championship.

By being involved as Women Rally Ambassador since 2018, when this unique concept of motorsport was born, Oprea wants to strengthen the connection between the amateur female drivers eager to progress in a legal and safe environment and professional motorsport. Oprea became a pro herself in 2015, when she left behind a career in architecture for the racing helmet.

"I am admiring how beautiful the event organised by Laura Savu has evolved and the community that grew up around the Women Rally. I think that this closeness between passion and professionalism is excellent, because it helps us popularise the importance of defensive driving and responsibility in traffic through fun, friendly and attractive events. I am glad to be at the Women Rally start for the third consecutive year and I hope to get to know as many ambitious female racers as possible, which break the stereotype of women behind the wheel,'' said Oprea, who together with co-driver Diana Hategan formed in July 2019 the first Romanian women's crew to ever compete in the FIA ERC European Rally Championship.

Entries are open until Friday, August 14, on the official website of the competition, www.womenrally.ro. The event will take place at the National Arena completely safely by following the rules imposed during this period. On Friday, August 21, there will be a briefing with the competitors and a press conference, followed at 19:00hrs, EEST, by the official start. On Saturday, August 22, 09:00hrs-18:00hrs, the route familiarisation and the two rounds of the competition will follow to end with the award ceremony, also at the National Arena.