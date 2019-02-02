Women's Handball: Easy victory for CSM Bucharest against Krim Ljubljana in Champions League

CSM Bucharest defeated the Slovenian team RK Krim Mercator Ljubljana, 32-26 (16-11) on Saturday, in the "Ioan Kunst-Ghermanescu" Polyvalent Hall in the Romanian Capital City, in a match counting for the Main Group 2 of the Women's EHF Champions League.

The Romanian Champion scored an easy victory this time, almost a week after being defeated by the trophy holder, Gyor, 36-27.

The first 20 minutes were balanced, but then the ''Tigers'' managed to score three consecutive goals from 9-9 to 12-9. At break, CSMB was leading by five goals, 16-11, and in the second half of the match the Romanian team managed to increase the difference to nine goals, 22-13 (40). There were eight minutes without a goal for the team coached by Dragan Djukic team, at some point, during which time Krim managed to reduce the difference to 22-17 (48). In the end, CSMB secured its victory at 32-26.

For CSMB, Jovanka Radicevic scored 10 goals, Andrea Lekic 6, Elizabeth Omoregie 5, Dragana Cvijic 5, Barbara Lazovic 3, Majda Mehmedovic 2, Iulia Curea 1.

The goals of the Slovenian team were scored by Lamprini Tsakalou 7, Polona Baric 5, Tamara Mavsar 4, Dora Krsnik 3, Tjasa Stanko 3, Nina Zulic 2, Sara Ristovska 1, Ines Amon 1.

The match was arbitrated by Swedish Rickard Canbro and Jasmin Kliko, and the EHF delegate was Bosnian Arijana Vojic.

On the same day took place the matches FTC-Rail Cargo Hungary - Gyori Audi ETO KC and Vipers Kristiansand - Thuringer HC.

First ranked is now Gyori Audi ETO KC with 10 points, followed by CSM Bucharest, 8 points, Vipers Kristiansand, 6 points, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungary, 4 points, RK Krim Mercator Ljubljana, 3 points, Thuringer HC, 1 point.

CSM Bucharest will play the next match on February 10, away, against German team Thuringer HC.