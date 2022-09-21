World Education Fair to travel to Bucharest, Constanta, Braila, Sept. 24-26

The World Education Fair will take place physically in compliance with COVID-19 protection rules in Bucharest (September 24), Constanta (September 25) and Braila (September 26); admission is free based on prior registration on the event website.

Ana Maria Papp, IntegralEdu development director, says that 50 educational establishments from abroad will participate in this year's edition.

"At this edition, we will have the participation of 50 institutions from abroad, foreign language camps, high schools, universities, organisations that offer language training for various certifications, along with two institutions from Romania - BISM and the American Hotel Academy. Also, Campus France and DAAD Romania will provide information about studies in France and Germany, respectively. It is an honour to us to have a large number of organisations from France at this edition, as that indicates their desire to recruit young Romanians," Papp told a news conference on Tuesday.

In Bucharest, the fair will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel, on September 24, between 10:00hrs and 17:00hrs, in Constanta on September 25 at the Continental Forum Hotel, between 11:00hrs and 16:00hrs, and in Braila on September 26 at the Panait Istrati County Library, between 11:00hrs and 16:00hrs.

According to Papp, the Netherlands tops the educational preferences of young Romanian people in 2022.

She mentioned that the level of study fees is very affordable for Romanian students, 2,200 euros per year, cut in half in the first year. Also, the Dutch Government offers numerous loans and grants that can also cover living costs.

At this weekend's Bucharest edition of the World Education Fair, Romania's most popular teacher award, voted by students, will be presented. There are five semi-finalists who will be up for another round of voting.

The number of applications for secondary and high school studies abroad remains constant, with the UK topping the preferences, followed by Switzerland, Germany and Spain, according to Raluca Niculae, director of the Camps and High Schools Department.

IntegralEdu is an educational consultant for studies abroad and for Work and Travel programmes in the USA. In Romania since 2008, IntegralEdu is the largest local education consulting company and represents over 500 top educational institutions from around the world. AGERPRES