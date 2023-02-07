World Vision Romania releases early education project for 60,000 children, 10,000 disadvantaged parents

The World Vision Romania Foundation on Tuesday released "Start in education," the largest project for preschoolers in Romania for over 60,000 children and 10,000 parents from 500 disadvantaged communities, worth over 2.7 million euros.

"Without early education, it is very difficult to build on. To us it is a special moment because this way, together with the World Vision Foundation, we will reach 60,000 children and 10,000 parents from disadvantaged communities," OMV Petrom Foundation executive director Amalia Fodor, told the release of the early education project.

Investment in the education of preschool children is the most important investment, said Mihaela Nabar, World Vision Romania executive director.

"Each one leu invested in the child's education at the right time generates another eight lei that can be invested in education in a country that, from our point of view, invests little in education, compared with what it should invest," said Nabar.

Data with World Vision Romania show that the situation of children of preschool age is extremely hard, especially in the countryside, where children of kindergarten age work at home an average of one hour and 20 minutes - they take care of animals and have other responsibilities at home. World Vision Romania analyses have revealed that most children of preschool age from the countryside have access to educational materials only if they attend kindergarten or use those of their older siblings who go to school.

Monica Anisie, chair of the Romanian Senate's Education Committee, said that teachers are the most important persons in a child's life.

Natalia-Elena Intotero, chair of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies' Education Committee, showed that there is need for a change in the mentality of parents who consider that the presence of children in kindergarten is not necessary.

"Start in education" is a joint project of the World Vision Romania Foundation and the OMV Petrom Foundation. AGERPRES