Wrestling: Romania ends World Championships in Belgrade with two bronze medals

Romania ended the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade with a balance of two medals, both bronze.

On Saturday, on the penultimate day of the competition, in freestyle wrestling, Romanian athlete of Russian origin Nikolai Okhlopkov defeated Puerto Rican Joseph Andres Silva in the 61 kg category, but lost in the round of 16 to Turkish Suleyman Atli.

In the 65 kg category, in the preliminaries, Stefan Ionut Coman was defeated by Polish Krzysztof Bienkowski.

Romania participated with 15 athletes in the World Championships, winning bronze medals through Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu (130 kg, Greco-Roman) and Alexandra Anghel (72 kg), told Agerpres.

Romania's last medal at the World Championships was won by Alina Vuc (50 kg), silver in the 2019 edition, held in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan). At the WC in Oslo (Norway) last year, the best result of the Romanian delegation was also achieved by Alina Vuc, who ranked 5th (50 kg category).