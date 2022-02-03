14,583 persons vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours, including 206 children

As many as 14,583 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 2,553 represent the first dose, 3,423 - the second dose and 8,607 - the third dose, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Thursday.

Of the total number of administered doses, 206 were Pfizer Pediatric.

According to the CNCAV, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there have been 16,498,346 vaccine doses administered to 8,079,932 persons, 7,993,914 receiving the full scheme, 2,418,106 being immunized with the third dose, Agerpres.ro informs.

In the last 24 hours there have been 3 adverse reactions registered, one local type and two whole-body type.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,909 adverse reactions recorded in anti-COVID vaccines, 2,183 local type and 17,726 whole-body type.