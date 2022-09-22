16 centimeters of snow at Balea Lake, Mountain Rangers recommend suitable equipment for tourists

The Salvamont mountain rescuers from Sibiu County recommend that tourists arriving at Balea Lake, at over 2,000 meters altitude in the Fagaras mountains, use winter equipment, since the snow layer has reached 16 centimeters in the area, according to meteorologists.

"Considering the low temperatures of the last period as well as the intensification of precipitation in the mountain area, we recommend that you inform yourself about the weather before setting off and equip yourself accordingly. At the moment there is a consistent layer of snow at altitudes of 2,000 m," the head of Salvamont Sibiu, Dan Popescu, said.

Tourists who arrive in the Balea area need wind jackets, raincoats, flashlights, bottles of water, energy bars. An external battery for the phone and the SALVAMONT and "Anii Drumetiei" applications installed on the mobile phone are also useful.

"At altitudes above 1,600 m we advise you to use equipment suitable for the winter season and to have the following things in your backpack: a windbreaker, a warm blouse and a raincoat; survival foil; head torch; external battery for your phone or to save your phone's battery; a bottle of water and an energizing bar. We also recommend that you have the SALVAMONT application installed on your phone and the "Anii Drumetiei" application where you can find the track (route, ed. n.) of all approved tourist routes in Sibiu County," Dan Popescu said.

Access to Balea Falls is in winter conditions, on Transfagarasan. From Balea Falls to Balea Lake, you can go by car on the Transfagarasan, but also by cable car.AGERPRES