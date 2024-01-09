 
     
16 COVID-19 Omicron cases reported in Romania, Jan 1-7

As many as 16 cases of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron were confirmed in Romania in the week of January 1-7, of which 6 deemed variants of interest (VOIs), the National Public Health Institute (INSP) informed on Tuesday.

According to the cited source, 207 infections with the BA.2.75 COVID-19 sub-variant have been confirmed so far, as well as 567 cases of the BQ.1 infection, 406 cases of the XBB sub-variant, 484 cases of the XBB.1.5 sub-variant and 166 cases of the XBB.1.5+F456L sub-variant of Omicron.

As many as 9,994 cases have been confirmed with the Omicron variant (variants of concern, VOCs) as of January 7. Of these, 3,073 cases have been detected with the BA.2 sub-variant (31%), 62 cases with the BA.4 sub-variant (0.62%) and 3,481 cases with the BA.5 sub-variant (35%).

According to INSP, 21,158 sequences have been reported until January 7.

