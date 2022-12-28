21 Nepalese, Moroccan and Sri Lankan citizens handed over to immigration police

Border Police structures at the end of last week handed over to Timis County's Immigration Service 21 citizens from Nepal, Morocco and Sri Lanka suspected of illegally crossing the state border or attempting to do so, Agerpres informs.

Thus, Timis County immigration police on Friday took over from the Sannicolau Mare Border Police Sector 15 men aged between 21 and 37, of whom three Nepalese and 12 Moroccans, who entered Romania illegally, the General Immigration Inspectorate - Timis Immigration Service said in a release on Wednesday.On the same day, the Lunga Border Police Sector took over six Sri Lankan men aged between 26 and 42.Upon being detected, the suspected illegal border crossers applied for asylum and were subsequently taken to the Timisoara Regional Accommodation and Procedures Centers for Asylum Seekers, where they will benefit from all the rights provided by Romanian Asylum Law No. 122/2006.