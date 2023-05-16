25 tonnes aluminium waste loaded lorry from Belgium denied entrance into Romania

A lorry transporting approximately 25 tonnes of aluminum waste from Belgium for a company from western Alba County was returned from northwestern Petea customs because it does not comply with the legal conditions, the Territorial Inspectorate of the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police informs on Tuesday.

According to the source, at the Petea Border Crossing Point, a 46-year-old Romanian citizen, residing in Satu Mare County, who was driving a truck registered in Romania, presented for border formalities on the inbound to the country. He transported, according to the documents accompanying the goods, aluminum waste from a commercial company in Belgium to a company in Alba County.

"As there were suspicions regarding the legality of this transfer of waste, the border police requested authorized support from the Satu Mare Environmental Guard, who established that the transported goods - in total 24,980 kilograms - cannot enter the territory of Romania, as the transport does not meet the legal conditions," the source says.

Subsequently, the control authorities decided not to allow the transported goods to enter the territory of Romania, being returned to the Hungarian territory.AGERPRES