289k people enter or leave Romania in past 24 hrs

Approximately 289,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 72,600 means of transport, carried out on Saturday the control formalities (both on the way of entry and on the way out) through the border points countrywide, says a release by the General Inspectorate of Border Police, sent to AGERPRES.

There were 156,186 people on the way of entry into Romania, of which 22,504 Ukrainian citizens (up by 0.9% compared to the previous day).

Starting with February 10th (pre-conflict period) and until Saturday, at 24.00, 1,533,263 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania at national level.

Regarding the specific activities, in the areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border police found, in the last 24 hours, 59 illegal acts (25 offenses and 24 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

There were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country), which exceeded the customs ceiling admitted or suspected to be counterfeited, with a total value of approximately 1,288,140 RON.

In the last 24 hours, 26 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided by law were not allowed to enter the country and 42 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.