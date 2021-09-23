37 foreign citizens, denied entry in Romania in last 24 hours

As many as 37 foreign citizens who did not fulfill the legal requirements were denied entry in the country, to whom added 12 Romanian citizens who were denied exit because of various legal reasons, the IGPF (General Inspectorate of the Border Police) announced on Thursday, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Approximately 110,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 34,000 means of transportation (of which 13,600 trucks) have carried out control formalities through the border crossings nationwide, the source added.

Approximately 53,400 people were at the entry points, with 16,900 means of transportation, and 57,300 people with 17,100 means of transportation were at the exit points, the IGPF specified.The Hungarian border was crossed by approximately 28,300 people and 14,100 means of transportation (6,000 trucks), and for the exit points there were approximately 16,300 people with 7,400 means of transportation.Regarding specific activities, in competence areas - crossing points and the "green frontier" - the border police have identified 49 illegal acts (31 felonies and 18 misdemeanors) committed by Romanian and foreign citizens.Undeclared goods (to be smuggled into the country) were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, which exceeded the customs ceiling allowed or suspected to be counterfeited, totalling approximately 389,800 lei.The amount of the fines imposed amounts to more than 17,400 lei.AGERPRES