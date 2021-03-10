4,564 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, over 37,000 tests in last 24 hrs, death toll 21,156

A number of 4,564 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, informs, on Wednesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says the quoted source.

One hundred people - 52 men and 48 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, says GCS.

Of these, one death was recorded in the age category 30 - 39 years, five deaths in the age category 40 - 49 years, seven deaths in the age category 50 - 59 years, 20 deaths in the age category 60 - 69 years , 35 deaths in the age category 70 - 79 years and 32 deaths in the category over 80 years.

According to the GCS, 94 of the deaths were from patients who had co-morbidities. Five deceased patients did not have any associated diseases, and no co-morbidities have been reported so far in one deceased patient.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 21,156 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

A number of 186 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, 840,116 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 770,854 were declared cured.

At the national level, to date, 6,230,400 RT-PCR tests and 381,002 rapid antigen tests have been processed.

In the last 24 hours, 26,627 RT-PCR tests were performed (17,120 based on case definition and medical protocol and 9,507 on request) and 10,423 rapid antigen tests.

Also, since the last information made by GCS, the results of 23 tests processed before the last 24 hours and transmitted until March 10 have been reported.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 933 people retested positive.

A number of 10,190 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized on Wednesday in specialized health units, of whom 1,140 in intensive care.

In total, 49,076 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 13,893 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania.

Also, 52,142 people are in quarantine at home, and 137 in institutionalized quarantine.