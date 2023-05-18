63,487 cases of acute respiratory infections in past week

A total of 63,487 cases of acute respiratory infections - clinical influenza, superior respiratory tract acute infections and pneumonia - were reported between May 8 and 14, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed on Thursday.

According to the INSP, there were 13.7% more cases compared to the previous week.

"The variation in addition to the calculated average of 39,498 cases in the same weeks of 5 pre-pandemic seasons (2015-2019) was 60.7%. The number of cases recorded in the same week of the last epidemic season (2019-2020) was 17,671," INSP said.

From May 8 to 14, 283 cases of clinical influenza were reported nationwide, compared to 590 cases recorded in the previous week.

Most cases of clinical influenza were reported in Bucharest (57) and in Cluj (43), Iasi (38) counties, while in the remaining counties the number of cases was less than 30.

According to INSP, since the beginning of the season, 97 confirmed deaths with influenza virus have been reported, of which 59 with influenza virus type A H1 (including one co-infection with SARS-CoV-2 and RSV and one co-infection with RSV), 13 with influenza A virus type H3 (of which two co-infections with SARS-CoV-2), 23 with influenza A virus type A, not subtyped (of which four co-infections with SARS-CoV-2), two with influenza B virus type (of which one co-infection with SARS-CoV-2).

By May 14, 1,486,289 people in at-risk groups had been vaccinated against influenza with serum distributed by the Ministry of Health. AGERPRES