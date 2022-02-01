Absolute record of infections - 40,018 new cases of COVID in last 24 hours; over 122,000 tests; Latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in Romania: 32.63%

A number of 40,018 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, 19,887 more than the previous day, with over 122,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 4,123 are in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.Most new cases of infection compared to the previous report are in Bucharest - 5,674 and in the counties of Timis - 1,867, Cluj - 1,638, Bihor - 1,320, Constanta - 1,287, Brasov - 1,200 and Iasi - 1,035.The capital has a SARS-CoV-2 infection rate of 21.65 cases per thousand inhabitants, up from the previous day (19.88).Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2,256,543 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania, of which 55,854 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.- Hospitalisations -There are 9,981 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals across the country, 200 more than the day before, of whom 823 are children.937 patients are hospitalised in ICUs, 34 more than the previous day, 21 of whom are children. Of the 937 patients admitted to the ICU, 790 are unvaccinated.According to the GCS, 1,919,254 patients were declared cured.- Deaths -According to GCS, 97 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in patients infected with the novel coronavirus - 56 men and 41 women. Out of the 97 deaths, one was registered in the age category 20-29 years, one in the age category 40-49 years, eight in the age category 50-59 years, 24 in the age category 60-69 years, 29 in the age category 70- 79 years and 34 in the age group over 80 years. All deaths were in patients with comorbidities.Out of a total of 97 patients who died, 75 were unvaccinated and 22 were vaccinated. The vaccinated patients ranged in age from 20 to 29 and over 80. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 60,122 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in Romania is 32.63%, the Ministry of Health informed on Tuesday.



On Monday, the rate was 38.36%.



"Within a period of 24 hours, 40,018 positive people with the SARS-CoV-2 virus were reported in Romania, out of a total of 122,640 RT-PCR and antigen tests performed. The positivity rate is 32.63 %," according to the ministry.



The ministry is asking people who have symptoms that may indicate the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (fever, cough, fatigue, headache, loss of taste and smell, etc.) to call their family physicians, DSP call centers, or the 112 emergency line to request testing.



People who show symptoms and are in Bucharest or Ilfov County can travel by their own means, not by public transport, to the centres specially created for the collection of samples for COVID-19 testing.



People who test positive can go to the COVID-19 assessment centres for consultation and treatment.



People with severe forms of the disease, with aggressive symptoms, are urged to call 112.



Public health experts say vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent severe forms of COVID-19 and death.



"Today, out of the 937 people admitted to the ICU, 790 are unvaccinated. Also, out of 97 reported deaths, 75 occurred in unvaccinated patients," according to the Ministry of Health.