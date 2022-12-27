Academics Razvan Theodorescu, Bogdan Simionescu protest against imminent demolition of bust of Mircea Vulcanescu

Academicians Razvan Theodorescu and Bogdan Simionescu are protesting against the "imminent demolition" of Mircea Vulcanescu's bust.

"In the informed circles of Bucharest, the news is circulating about the preparation by the local authorities of the imminent demolition of Mircea Vulcanescu's monument. If the rumour is true, we are witnessing a new Taliban action against Romanian culture. Mircea Vulcanescu will not remain in our history as an ephemeral undersecretary of state in an (Ion, ed. n.) Antonescu government, but as an eminent interwar thinker, sociologist and economist, who died in communist prisons. We protest against this uncultured action and draw the attention of public opinion that this Stalinist measure of damnatio memoriae seriously damages the place of our good European placement,", academics Razvan Theodorescu and Bogdan Simionescu say in a protest sent to AGERPRES.

According to the information published in the media, the bust of Mircea Vulcanescu in St. Stephen's Park is to be knocked down.