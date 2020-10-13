The honorary title of Count Dracula will be awarded to actress Debbie Rochon, at the 8th edition of the International Fantastic Horror&Fantasy Film Festival "Dracula", which will take place from Thursday to Sunday, in Brasov, according to AGERPRES.

"This year we will have not a Count, but a Countess Dracula, as the trophy will go to a true living legend - Debbie Rochon, who was nicknamed "Meryl Streep of Horror" and was included in The Hell of Fame in 2012, for she proved her constant attachment to these niche forms of Pop culture beyond the screen too, through the productions she supervised for Troma, texts she wrote for Fangoria, or radio broadcasts in NY with Dee Snider, the leader of the heavy metal band Twisted Sister," reads a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The title of Count Dracula will be awarded for the first time to a female personality from this film industry, and actress who played in more than 250 film productions ("Exhumed," "Toxic Avenger IV," "Black Easter," etc.), screenwriter and multi-award winning director. ("Model Hunger"), a well-known producer in the field of Exploitation and Horror ("Suburban Nightmare," "Nowhere Man"), according to the organizers.

On the last day of the festival, a special screening of the original 2012 feature film "Mark of the Beast" is scheduled, the only film adaptation to date of the horror short story written by Rudyard Kipling, author of the famous "Jungle Book," in which Debbie Rochon plays one of the main roles.

On the same evening, during the closing gala of the Dracula Film Festival, Debbie Rochon will be awarded the trophy and the honorary title of "Countess Dracula 2020," according to the same press release.

The screenings and activities of the Dracula Film Festival will take place at the Reduta Cultural Centre, Cinema One and Magnolia Brasov.

At the same time, for the first time this year, the films from the feature film and short film competitions will be broadcast online on the www.eventbook.ro platform, between October 15-18.

Awarding the honorary title of Count Dracula at each edition of the Dracula Film Festival in Brasov has become a tradition, and among those who received the trophy before are director Lamberto Bava, actor Armand Assante and special effects master Sergio Stivaletti.