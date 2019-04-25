 
     
AEP finalises numbering,setting out the 18,730 polling station around the country for EP elections

AEP

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) completed the delimitation, numbering and setting out of the headquarters of the 18,730 polling stations around the country organized on the occasion of the elections of the Romanian members to the European Parliament on May 26th.

The list of polling stations is published on the website of the AEP www.roaep.ro, at the Electoral Management Section - Electoral Geography - Register of polling stations.

The AEP added that the list of polling stations can be consulted by accessing the following link: http://www.roaep.ro/management-electoral/geografie-electorala/registrul-sectiilor-de-votare.

