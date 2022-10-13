Aftermath of natural disasters on display at National Library

ReExpozitia, a competitive photography exhibition of aftermaths of natural disasters also featuring photos from the AGERPRES picture library opens today at the National Library of Romania.

According to the organisers, the ReExhibition is a project of the Natural Disaster Insurance Pool (PAID) designed to remind Romanians about the cyclical and repetitive nature of disasters.

The photos that have reached the final of the contest by the same name tell the story of the devastation that natural disasters can cause, through the lens of professional or amateur photographers who knew how to capture the moment, with PAID's goal being to make sure that these stories, although dramatic, will not turn into tragedy, told Agerpres.

The photos are part of a wide-ranging campaign to raise public awareness over the repetitive nature of natural disasters and the importance of home insurance against them.

Selection and judging were carried out by photographer and architect Vlad Eftenie, radio and television presenter Mihai Morar and actress Ioana Ginghina, as part of a contest that took place at the beginning of 2022.

The prize pool is 3,500 euros, with and the first ten photos scored by the jury selected for the exhibition, together with other thematic images from the picture library of the AGERPRES National News Agency.

The exhibition, whose opening was postponed due to the events in Ukraine, can be visited until October 26.

The Natural Disaster Insurance Pool - PAID - is a component of the Romanian catastrophe insurance program, a programme managed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. PAID administers the mandatory home insurance system that covers three basic risks specific to Romania - earthquake, floods and landslides. The actual activity of PAID started in February 2010, and the first day of issuing the mandatory insurance for homes was July 15, 2010.