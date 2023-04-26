AgriMin: Calculation formula has changed for better, Romania won't receive smallest amount from EC

The calculation formula has changed for the better, and Romania will not receive the smallest amount of the 100 million euros announced by the European Commission, to support the countries most affected by grain imports from Ukraine, the minister of Agriculture and of Rural Development, Petre Daea, said.

"It will not happen, because the calculation formula has changed, as Petre Daea said, and it has changed for the better, because I said it very clearly then, and it is the first time that a minister of Agriculture of Romania makes this statement in front of the Commission, saying very clearly that that formula distorted the truth and reality. You also saw the intervention of Mr. President who said it the next day during the works at the European Council, that we cannot evaluate the complex, complicated situation through accounting calculations and extremely difficult situation we are in, and the country's effort must be honored with amounts that Romania deserves and that the farmers deserve. We are in this device, we will continue to be in this device to support Romanian farmers and do what is necessary for the country, but with rules, with legal norms that we must not violate, because on the legal level it is interpretive and there can be more painful consequences than these," said Petre Daea in a press conference.

Asked what amount Romania could receive from the 100 million euros announced by the European Commission to support the countries most affected by grain exports from Ukraine, Daea stated that he will not give an answer until the decision comes.AGERPRES