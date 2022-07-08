AgriMin Daea: Responsibility of entrusted mission prompts me to immediately get into working mode

The new Minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, sent a message to the Romanian farmers on Friday, after being sworn in office, announcing that he will immediately enter "working mode", so that the goals provided for in the government program are carried out on time.

"Dear food makers of the country! Dear Romanians! Through profession and dedication I have been, am and I will remain by your side! My participation in the elaboration and negotiation of the governing program within the PSD-PNL-UDMR [Social Democratic Party-National Liberal Party-Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania] political coalition, together with Adrian Chesnoiu, has prompted me to accept the party's proposal to take up again the difficult mission of minister. The responsibility of the entrusted mission motivates me to enter immediately into working mode, to set the table of daily activity with all the structures in the agri-food sector, so that the goals set forth in the government program can be achieved on time," Petre Daea wrote on Facebook.

He mentioned that the irrigation program is vital for agriculture and the food industry and must be carried out by all available means, emphasizing that the directions of action of the Common Agricultural Policy must be harmonized with the interests of farmers.

"Agriculture and food industry programs are a priority and will be treated as such, but due to climate change, the irrigation program is vital and we must achieve it using all the means at our disposal. The Common Agricultural Policy we are a part of sets new directions of action we must harmonize with the interests of farmers, capitalizing on the resources we have depending on the specifics of each area, so that production levels and their superior capitalization positively influence the economic life of Romania. The National Strategic Plan gives us this chance and we must harness it in the next period. I am well acquainted with the European working mechanisms, Romania's term at the Presidency of the Council of the EU in 2019 allowed me to know them first hand so as to use them in the interest of the country," the new Minister of Agriculture transmitted.

Last but not least, Daea pledged a judicious use of resources in order to be able to overcome the difficulties of the moment. "I know the work capacity of the officials in the system, I rely on their professionalism. By judiciously using our resources we can overcome the difficulties of the moment. Work and good faith will help us achieve the goals the country needs. You will find me at the scene of action!," the Minister of Agriculture wrote on the social network. AGERPRES