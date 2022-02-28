 
     
Aircraft company Aerostar posts almost 60 ml RON in 2021 net profit

Aircraft construction, repair and upgrading company Aerostar posted a 2021 net profit of 59.94 million RON, by 56 percent higher than the year before, show the preliminary financial results sent on Monday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

( 1 EUR=4.9480 RON)

The company's 376.434 million RON turnover was 27.6 percent higher than in 2020, and export sales amounted to 242.823 million RON, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Bacau-based company, which also specializes in the manufacturing and integration of air and ground systems with civil or defense and security applications, has a strong industrial base, modern production facilities spanning over 45 hectares, and employs over 1,850 people.

It has been traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since 1998 and is 100 percent privately owned since 2000.

