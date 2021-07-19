Airport wait times for those entering country with no digital certificate can go up to 40 minutes

The wait time for formalities in the airport for those entering the country that do not have their digital certificate can take up to 40 minutes at certain peak intervals, the recommendation being for vaccinated persons to have the green passport, and those not vaccinated to come with the necessary paperwork filled out, said, on Monday, the General Director of the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB), Cosmin Pestesan.

He mentioned that passengers that have the digital passport have at their disposal green corridors, special corridors, so that their wait times in the airport, after landing, are highly reduced.

"By creating these corridors, wait times for entering the country are reduced by a lot for those who have these green certificates. Those who do not have them or are unvaccinated remain in the same paradigm: they queue, complete forms, wait for the DSP [Public Health Directorate] doctor decision, after which they enter the border. The wait times for those entering the country who do not have their digital certificate for formalities - in certain peak intervals we had 4-5 planes at the same time - can sometimes last 40 minutes, because many people do not use that certificate nor do they know of the DSP form, although the airline companies send it when they check in. They come in with no form, they queue, they come back, they fill it out, so there's a small chaos. It could be shortened, this was our encouragement and our recommendation: those vaccinated should have their certificates, those without should come with forms filled in," Pestesan explained.

Although the United Kingdom is releasing a digital certificate, it is not eligible for the green corridor, and persons holding such a document must go through the formalities imposed by Romanian authorities, agerpres.ro confirms.

"It's not the airport's decision. We implemented what exists in law. Entry to the country with a green certificate is only at the EU level," said the CNAB head, when asked why the simplified rules are not applied for those vaccinated coming from the UK.

The Bucharest Airports National Company organized, on Monday, at the Henri Coanda Bucharest International Airport, the Open Doors Day. The event was dedicated to the celebration of the Day of Romanian Aviation and represented an opportunity to discover, through a unique incursion, the airport activities less accessible to the public.