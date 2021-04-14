Alive Capital lists first corporate bonds at Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Electricity and integrated services supplier for the energy market, Alive Capital, listed on Wednesday its first corporate bonds at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), on the Multilateral Trading System (SMT), under the symbol ALV23, according to a press release sent by the Stock Market.

The debut of bonds at BVB was marked by the official opening of the trading session by Giacomo Billi (founder and chairman of Alive Capital), Mihaela Stoica (CEO of Intercapital Invest) and Catalin Nae Serban (chairman of Intercapital Invest), agerpres.ro confirms.

"The local capital market proves today, through its first listing of Alive Capital bonds, that it has the capacity of supporting investments in green energy. We wish to continue being the link between developers who can build green energy systems and capital resources which the active investors at BVB have at their disposal. The dynamics of this beginning of the year - 8 corporate bonds listed on SMT and the main market, as well as three gov't securities' issues and the six new companies' listing - proves the investors' opening towards new business ideas, as well as the existing capital resource volumes on the market," the chairman of the BVB Board of Directors, Radu Hanga, said.

The funds were attracted at the end of 2020 within a private placing, done with the support of Intercapital Invest. The listing has a nominal value of 10 million RON split in 100,000 shares, with a 3 year maturity and an 8% interest per year, payable per quarter.

Alive Capital has an experience of almost 9 years in the area of energy. It has been licensed by ANRE (The National Energy Regulatory Authority) as a supplier of natural gas, and since the beginning of 2021 has a commercial exploitation license for a capacity of producing electricity from photovoltaic sources.

The electricity from the portfolio of supplier Alive Capital, related to 2019, was formed 55.27% from conventional sources and 44.73% from renewable sources.