ANCPI: 54,781 properties traded nationwide in June, by 7,000 more than in May

A number of 54,781 properties have been traded in June, nationwide, by 7,008 more than in May, according to a press release sent by the National Authority for Cadastre and Land Registration (ANCPI) to AGERPRES on Monday.

The number of houses, land and apartments covered by sale-purchase contracts in June is by 7,963 higher than the similar period of 2020.

Most real estate sales were registered last month in Bucharest - 9,181, Brasov - 3,230 and Ilfov - 3,002. The counties with the fewest properties sold during the same period are Covasna - 166, Calarasi - 203 and Caras Severin - 301.

The number of mortgages, nationwide, was of 24,209, by 3,938 higher than June 2020. Most similar operations were regsistered in Bucharest - 4,497, Arad - 3,488 and Timis - 1,550. At the opposite end there are the counties of Salaj - 68, Harghita - 72 and Covasna - 74.

The counties that saw most agricultural land sales in June are Arad - 520, Bihor - 393 and Buzau - 373.

AGERPRES .