Andrei Baciu: On September 20, testing in 102 pharmacies with free tests offered by Ministry of Health

Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu said on Friday that on September 20 testing was being performed in 102 pharmacies with free tests offered by the ministry.

"On September 20, as many as 102 pharmacies were active in testing with free tests offered by the Ministry of Health. In the last three weeks 30 pharmacies have been approved for this purpose. The steps will continue. (...) For the testing part pharmacies can charge a fee. Here is their choice whether they do it or not," Baciu told a news conference.

Referring to the treatment with monoclonal antibodies, Andrei Baciu stated that three agreements were signed by the European Commission, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Thus, there are five molecules [monoclonal antibodies] with a significant potential to receive a marketing authorization in the next period and the monoclonal antibodies are known to have been used in the USA, where there is another approval system. In Romania these were part of some clinical trials. The European Commission has already signed three agreements for these monoclonal antibodies, and I want to convey that Romania is also a party to these agreements. In October or early November they will most likely receive the marketing authorization. It was an announcement by the European Medicines Agency that an authorization would be issued on one of these molecules on November 11," the secretary of state explained.