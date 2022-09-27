ANM: Code Yellow warning of atmospheric instability and rain in 15 counties, until Wednesday morning

The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Tuesday a Code Yellow warning for heavy downpours and temporarily atmospheric instability for 15 counties, valid until Wednesday morning.

According to the specialist forecast, between 27 September, 11:00hrs and 28 September, 06:00hrs, in Banat, Oltenia, south of Crisana, west and south-west of Transylvania, west of Muntenia and in the mountains, downpours, locally accompanied by electrical discharges, intensification of the wind, storms and hail will be recorded, especially in the southwest of the country, told Agerpres.

Moreover, in short periods of time, as well as through accumulation, water quantities will exceed 25 - 30 l/sq m. and 40 - 50 l/sq m. in isolated areas.

The counties targeted by the Code Yellow warning are the following: Teleorman, Dolj, Olt, Arges, Valcea, Gorj, Mehedinti, Caras-Severin, Hunedoara, Alba, Sibiu, Cluj, Bihor, Arad and Timis.

Meteorologists are mentioning that periods of atmospheric instability will be felt in the rest of the country.

In Bucharest, the the analyzed forecast interval reports clouds and possibly rain, electrical discharges and short-term intensification of the wind, which will be higher in the evening and in the beginning of the night. The maximum temperature will be around 25 degrees, and the minimum will oscillate between 11 and 13 degrees.