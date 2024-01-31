Anti-fraud inspectors have identified damage of over 9.7 million RON in the ride-sharing sector

The National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) - Anti-fraud inspectors have identified a damage of over 9.7 million RON caused to the general consolidated state budget by a single economic operator in Bucharest operating in the alternative passenger transport market, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

According to the source, the controls carried out revealed that the company in question had reduced the VAT payable to the state budget by failing to record in the accounts all the revenues made on the ride-sharing platforms, and by artificially increasing the deductible VAT by illegally recording in the accounts some fuel purchases, agerpres reports.

At the same time, the audited company reduced the tax obligations generated by the use of labour force by registering, declaring and paying the contributions related to individual work contracts with part-time work of two hours, when the employees worked much more hours and made net incomes higher than those declared.