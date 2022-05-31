Apostolic nuncio Buendia: Imperialism, nationalist extremism, populist exclusivism, a danger to the world

Apostolic nuncio to Romania and Moldova Miguel Maury Buendia said on Tuesday that imperialism, nationalist extremism and populist exclusivism today pose a danger to the world, adding that the Pope's message in favour of respect for diversity and the integration of nations shows us the way forward to achieve peace and progress.

"Walk together was the motto of Pope Francis' visit and it did not lack calls for acceptance of our neighbour and fraternity. In these difficult times, when the armed conflict in Ukraine, the neighboring country, reminds us that imperialism, nationalist extremism and populist exclusivism is a danger to the whole world today, the Pope's message in favour of respect for diversity and the integration of nations shows us the way forward to achieve peace and progress. It is not utopian and it is possible to do, as evidenced by the fact that during the Pope's visit they all participated in various moments regardless of the colour of their political party, church or ethnicity," Bishop Buendia told the opening of the exhibition."Pope Francis - Pilgrim in Romania, three years since the apostolic visit" at the National Museum of Romanian History (MNIR).

The Apostolic nuncio pointed out that the exhibition "urges us to support together with the Pope the Christian heritage of Romania and not to betray the exigencies of the Gospel, because otherwise not only would Western culture, which, despite its limitations shines in the world like no other, be obliterated, but it could even compromise human destiny."

"I hope that this opening, which sees the light of day on the very day that Pope Francis arrived in Bucharest three years ago, as a pilgrim and brother, will help to keep his spirit alive and therefore serve to enable Romania to respond more and more his historical destiny," concluded the apostolic diplomat.

Roman Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest Aurel Perca said that the opening of the MNIR exhibition, which captures the main moments of Pope Francis' visit three years ago, invites the Holy Father's pilgrimage to the 'beautiful and welcoming country' to be repeated.

"The fact that this exhibition is hosted by the National Museum of Romanian History in the Lapidarium Hall has a special significance. The Pope's journey is already a beautiful page in history for Romania, and because the Lapidarium Hall preserves a copy of Trajan's Column from Rome, we could say that the Pope is, this time, at the roots of our nation, Dacia, once conquered by the emperor Trajan. In the Pope's words: We walk together when we learn to keep our roots. Here, in this room, we are together at our roots," said monsignor Perca.

Also giving speeches to the official opening of the exhibition were presidential adviser Sergiu Nistor, senior official for church matters Victor Opaschi, Mihai Fratila of the Saint Basil the Great Greek Catholic Episcopate in Bucharest, MNIR Director General Ernest Oberlander-Tarnoveanu.

Also attending the event were church leader Ieronim Sinaitul, senior official with the Ministry of Culture Irina Sanda Marin Cajal, Chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania Silviu Vexler, high prelates, leaders of the Armenian, Lutheran, Calvinist churches, the Mufti of the Muslim denomination of Romania.

Numerous objects related to Pope Francis' visit to Romania, including the famous Popemobile, with which the Sovereign Pontiff travelled, can be found in the exhibition "Pope Francis - Pilgrim in Romania, three years since the apostolic visit", opened on Tuesday at MNIR.

Organised by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest in partnership with MNIR, the exhibition marks the third anniversary of Pope Francis' visit to Romania May 31 - June 2, 2019 and revolves around the memorable phrase uttered by The Sovereign Pontiff then: "I come to Romania, a beautiful and welcoming country, as a pilgrim and a brother. God bless Romania!".

Among the objects on display are parts of the Pope's attire and the papal throne used by Francis in St. Joseph's Cathedral in Bucharest. Visitors can also see the famous Popemobile, the papal car with which Pope Francis travelled in Romania, which is exposed at the entrance to MNIR.

The photos from the papal visit, taken by the Vatican Media team and a group of Romanian photographers - Adrian Cuba, Alexis Dimcev, Octav Ganea, Alexandru Micsik and Iustin Toma - recap in pictures and emotions this unique meeting.

The project was initiated by the Office for Ecclesiastical and Cultural Heritage of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest.

The exhibition is open throughout June 17, Wednesday to Sunday, 10:00hrs to 18:00hrs.

Pope Francis visited Romania May 31-June 2, 2019, having met President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and Patriarch Daniel of the Romanian Orthodox Church. He travelled to Iasi, Sumuleu Ciuc and Blaj, and presided over the beatification service of seven Greek Catholic bishops who died in communist prisons.

AGERPRES.